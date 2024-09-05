posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



Quoting: 6 reasons you should use Ubuntu for your own NAS —

There are some excellent operating systems out there that are specifically designed for running network-attached storage (NAS), but almost any OS with a shareable filesystem will do. A NAS is simply a device that stores data and allows other hardware to connect to it over the network. All you need is an install of Ubuntu, file-sharing protocols (SMB or NFS), and some network rules, and you're good to go! But why should you choose Ubuntu over TrueNAS SCALE, Unraid, OpenMediaVault, or some other NAS OS? Here are some reasons why you may wish to use this popular Debian-based Linux distro.