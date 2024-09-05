posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu's New Security Center Readies Stable Release - OMG! Ubuntu —

I first reported on the creation of Security Center earlier this year and it hasn’t changed a great deal since then. Underlying code has been improved, and the Flutter UI made to look more like Yaru/GTK, but in terms of what it does, not much!

The Snap Store description for the app describes it as “Security Center UI for the desktop”, which doesn’t say a great deal about the purpose or why a user might want to install it.

In short, the Security Center is a graphical front-end through which to manage snap app permissions, and little else. These permissions are said to differ to the controls users already manage using the Settings > Applications panel.