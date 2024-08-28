posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 28, 2024



Quoting: NanoPi R3S - A low-cost Rockchip RK3566 SBC and dual gigabit Ethernet router - CNX Software —

FriendlyELEC provides Ubuntu Noble 24.04 Core, Debian 12 Core, OpenMediaVault 6.1, and FriendlyWrt (fork of OpenWrt 21.02 or 23.05) images for the board, all based on Linux 6.1.x and u-boot v2017.09. They can be flashed to the eMMC flash via a microSD card or a USB-C cable through the eFlasher utility or booted directly from the microSD card. You’ll find documentation and OS images on the wiki.

I compared the NanoPi R5C in the introduced since both are based on Rockchip RK3566/RK3568 processor, but it’s more like an update to the Rockchip RK3328-based NanoPi R2S dual GbE IoT board and gateway with better performance and extra features like a USB 3.0 Type-A port and MIPI DSI. FriendlyELEC shows the R3S runs much cooler than the R2S when used in the same/similar metal enclosure.