4MLinux 46 is here more than five months after 4MLinux 45 to integrate the 4MServer edition into the main 4MLinux edition allowing users to set a very lightweight HTTP/FTP server, based on BusyBox, Apache, MariaDB, PHP, Perl, Python, and Ruby technologies, without having to download a separate ISO image.
The biggest change of Calligra 4.0 is a modern look and feel thanks to the port to Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6, and the major UI overhaul featuring a new sidebar design, which is available for the Calligra Words, Calligra Sheets, and Calligra Stage components.
Based on the latest Kodi 21.1 “Omega” release, CoreELEC 21.1 is here to introduce support for more Amlogic hardware, including the Ugoos AM8 (Pro), Ugoos SK1, Tencent Aurora 5X, X96 X10, and Kinhank/Orbsmart G1. Users can now install CoreELEC on these devices and enjoy a powerful Kodi media center experience.
The newly launched Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Lite Vision Kit, powered by the Qualcomm QCS5430 processor, is engineered for high-performance computing. It supports a diverse array of IoT applications, from robotics and industrial handhelds to retail solutions, cameras, and drones.
ICP Deutschland recently showcased the QBiP-N97A, a 3.5″ SubCompact Embedded Motherboard designed for various industrial applications, including automation systems and point-of-sale terminals. This motherboard features DDR5 memory support, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, and SATA 6Gb/s support for storage.
Nuvoton Technology has introduced the M2003 series, a new line of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M23 core, aimed at upgrading from traditional 8-bit microcontrollers. The M2003 series offers a balance between performance and system cost, making it suitable for applications in AIoT, industrial automation, smart homes, energy storage, and automotive electronics.