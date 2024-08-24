Best Free and Open Source Software
11 Meritorious Free and Open Source Modelers - LinuxLinks
Linux offers a rich platform for anyone with an artistic inclination. With low cost hardware, quality open source software, and an ounce of talent, artists can produce professional-looking computer graphics.
There is a relatively small range of open source software that offers the ability of rendering images with Linux. Rendering is the process of taking a 3D model and displaying it as a two-dimensional image. Unfortunately, some of the applications have not seen any development in recent years, abandoned by their developers with no one coming forward to step into their shoes. Nevertheless, there are still some high quality, open source Linux modelers which are worth investigating.
This article identifies 11 modelers that stand out from the others. They offer a wide range of modeling tools, mesh editing, group editing, Boolean modeling operations, isosurface modeling, and much more. The software featured here are all versatile and powerful tools for artists.
imv - X11/Wayland image viewer - LinuxLinks
imv is a command line image viewer intended for use with tiling window managers.
imv can be used to display slideshows. You can set the number of seconds to show each image for with the -t option at start up, or you can configure it at runtime using the t and T hotkeys to increase and decrease the image display time, respectively.
This is free and open source software.
Sapling - scalable, user-friendly source control system - LinuxLinks
Sapling SCM is a cross-platform, highly scalable, Git-compatible source control system.
It aims to provide both user-friendly and powerful interfaces for users, as well as extreme scalability to deal with repositories containing many millions of files and many millions of commits.
This is free and open source software.