Best Free and Open Source Software

Linux offers a rich platform for anyone with an artistic inclination. With low cost hardware, quality open source software, and an ounce of talent, artists can produce professional-looking computer graphics.

There is a relatively small range of open source software that offers the ability of rendering images with Linux. Rendering is the process of taking a 3D model and displaying it as a two-dimensional image. Unfortunately, some of the applications have not seen any development in recent years, abandoned by their developers with no one coming forward to step into their shoes. Nevertheless, there are still some high quality, open source Linux modelers which are worth investigating.

This article identifies 11 modelers that stand out from the others. They offer a wide range of modeling tools, mesh editing, group editing, Boolean modeling operations, isosurface modeling, and much more. The software featured here are all versatile and powerful tools for artists.