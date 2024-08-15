posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 15, 2024



Quoting: Your manager wants you to be productive ... —

If you think I harbor disdain for mid-level management borglings, sycophants and their minions, you're absolutely right. I do. The perfect blend of cowardice, lack of imagination, shifty morals, and inability to truly inspire others is hard to like. And yet, these seem to be the defining characteristics of the vast majority of managers in the tech world. Wherever you work, whatever your role, there's a pretty good chance, at least 80% I'd say, your manager will be Bill Lumbergh from Office Space. Or one of his near-identical clones. On top of that, your boss wants you to be productive! Hear hear.

More disdain. Indeed, whenever I hear any workplace mention "let's measure productivity", my BS klaxons fire off. Not because the concept is bad. No. It's because the concept is completely misplaced, misguided, and impossible to achieve. And in this article, I will explain why, and also vindicate thousands upon thousands of people who tried to tell their manager it can't be done, only to be met with a blank stare of incomprehension. Begin, we shall.