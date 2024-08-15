posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 15, 2024



Quoting: Microsoft slammed for trying to trick business users into installing Edge browser —

In its latest push to increase the adoption of Edge, Microsoft is apparently increasingly arketing the browser to users of its Defender security suite in a move that has drawn criticism for blurring the line between advising and advertising.

The user interface design choice has been slated for deceptively steering users towards installing Microsoft’s in-house browser by promoting a feature called ‘In-browser protection with Microsoft Edge for Business.’

The tool is designed to help administrators separate personal and business browsing profiles in order to keep confidential company information secure.