Programming Leftovers
TecMint ☛ How to Use Awk Special Patterns ‘BEGIN and END’ – Part 9
In this segment, we will cover additional Awk features, specifically special patterns: BEGIN and END. These special features will be useful as we expand our exploration of complex Awk operations.
Unix Men ☛ Vim Find and Replace: A Complete Guide to Mastery
Vim, a powerful text editor, is a helpful tool in the GNU/Linux world with countless functionalities for text processing and manipulation. Two of its most useful functions are the finding and replacing commands.
Introducing Labels and Bug Report Links
We’ve introduced several new features in OBS designed to foster collaboration among OBS users. Customized labels for better organization, setting custom links for your bug tracker and markdown formatting for project/package descriptions. Those features are intended to give you more insight into your work, helping you stay focused on what matters most. These updates are part of the Foster Collaboration and Labels beta programs. You can find more information about the beta program here.
Medevel ☛ Laravel Tutorial: Creating a Headless System with Vercel PostgreSQL and CRUD Operations
This tutorial will guide you through setting up a headless Laravel application with Vercel PostgreSQL as the database. We will cover how to create CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) operations for a simple system.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ Deploying Dancer Apps (Addendum)
This article was originally published at Perl Hacks.
Back in May, I wrote a blog post about how I had moved a number of Dancer2 applications to a new server and had, in the process, created a standardised procedure for deploying Dancer2 apps. It’s been about six weeks since I did that and I thought it would be useful to give a little update on how it all went and talk about a few little changes I’ve made.
I mentioned that I was moving the apps to a new server. What I didn’t say was that I was convinced my old server was overpowered (and overpriced!) for what I needed, so the new server has less RAM and, I think, a slower CPU than the old one. And that turned out to be a bit of a problem. It turned out there was a time early each morning when there were too many requests coming into the server and it ran out of memory. I was waking up most days to a dead server. My previous work meant that fixing it wasn’t hard, but it really wasn’t something that I wanted to do most mornings.
Python
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ PyCharm 2024.2 Released! Wayland Rendering Support & New Hey Hi (AI) Features
JetBrains announced the new 2024.2 release of its PyCharm IDE just a few days after the release of IntelliJ IDEA. The new release introduces significant improvements to the Hey Hi (AI) Assistant.
The New Stack ☛ How To Use Inheritance in Python
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Unix Men ☛ Bash: Concatenate Strings Easily with Our Simple Guide
Concatenating (in simpler words: combining) strings is a basic task that can help you dynamically process user input, generate messages, or create filenames. In this guide, let us see the various methods in Bash to concatenate strings.
