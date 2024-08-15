This article was originally published at Perl Hacks.

Back in May, I wrote a blog post about how I had moved a number of Dancer2 applications to a new server and had, in the process, created a standardised procedure for deploying Dancer2 apps. It’s been about six weeks since I did that and I thought it would be useful to give a little update on how it all went and talk about a few little changes I’ve made.

I mentioned that I was moving the apps to a new server. What I didn’t say was that I was convinced my old server was overpowered (and overpriced!) for what I needed, so the new server has less RAM and, I think, a slower CPU than the old one. And that turned out to be a bit of a problem. It turned out there was a time early each morning when there were too many requests coming into the server and it ran out of memory. I was waking up most days to a dead server. My previous work meant that fixing it wasn’t hard, but it really wasn’t something that I wanted to do most mornings.