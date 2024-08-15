Fedora, Red Hat Linux, and Oracle Linux
Red Hat Official ☛ Quickly identify and automatically remediate issues in your IT environment
As an organization expands its customer base and global reach and enhances its digital offerings and services, it also increases the need for staff to manage a growing number of platforms and resolve any incidents that arise in the environment. Managing these environments manually is time-consuming and error-prone, and diverts staff from being able to develop applications that add value to the business.
Red Hat Official ☛ Addressing the complexity of AI and edge operationalization
AI models are now flourishing everywhere but this raises the question: how many of them are operationalized solutions with a robust AI model training, versioning and deployment backend?
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Heroes of Fedora – Fedora 39 Contributions
In this post, we’re shining a light on the unsung heroes of Fedora 39 contributions. Our community’s quality contributors have dedicated countless hours to testing, reporting, and improving Fedora. Here’s a deep dive into their achievements and their impact.
Red Hat ☛ Introducing Tempo Monolithic mode
Starting with Red Hat OpenShift distributed tracing 3.2 (tempo-operator v0.10.0), the Tempo operator supports an additional mode of deploying Tempo: the Tempo Monolithic mode, as a tech preview feature.
In this article, we introduce Tempo Monolithic mode, describe the pros and cons, and present example deployment manifests.
What is Tempo Monolithic mode?
In Tempo Monolithic mode all core components such as compactor, distributor, ingester, querier, and query-frontend of Tempo are contained in a single binary, in a single container. This vastly simplifies the deployment, as only a single pod is created, and avoids potential issues arising from distributed deployments such as connectivity issues between pods or nodes, scheduling issues, etc. Additionally, this mode supports storing traces in-memory, and in a Persistent Volume. However, this mode comes at the expense of scalability: this mode does not scale horizontally. To scale your Tempo deployment horizontally, continue using the Tempo Microservices deployment via the TempoStack Custom Resource (CR).
Linux Journal ☛ Evaluating Ubuntu Server and Oracle Linux: Which Operating System Excels in Database Management?
In the realm of enterprise computing, selecting the optimal operating system (OS) for database management is critical to performance, security, and scalability. Two prominent contenders in this field are Ubuntu Server and Oracle Linux. Both offer unique benefits and are tailored to different kinds of enterprise needs. This article provides a comparison of both operating systems, focusing on their capabilities, performance, and suitability for database workloads.
Red Hat ☛ A self-service approach to building virtual machines at scale
In Red Hat Developer Hub using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, developers can build and deploy their applications and build new virtual machines (VMs) by creating a component and choosing a pre-defined template.
Platform engineers and operations can extend self-service of creating VMs for developers and enable each software template via RBAC.
In the previous article in this series, we demonstrated how Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization and Red Bait Developer Hub can increase developer productivity by building virtual machines with a click of a button. In this article, we showcase the user experience for developers when building a new virtual machine based on the definitions of platform engineering and operations. We will define the developer experience, such as how much a developer can control and define during the VM creation, from deciding the VM's name to the VM's disk size. In this case, the developers can only configure the VM's name.