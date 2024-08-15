Fedora, Red Hat Linux, and Oracle Linux

Starting with Red Hat OpenShift distributed tracing 3.2 (tempo-operator v0.10.0), the Tempo operator supports an additional mode of deploying Tempo: the Tempo Monolithic mode, as a tech preview feature.

In this article, we introduce Tempo Monolithic mode, describe the pros and cons, and present example deployment manifests.

What is Tempo Monolithic mode?

In Tempo Monolithic mode all core components such as compactor, distributor, ingester, querier, and query-frontend of Tempo are contained in a single binary, in a single container. This vastly simplifies the deployment, as only a single pod is created, and avoids potential issues arising from distributed deployments such as connectivity issues between pods or nodes, scheduling issues, etc. Additionally, this mode supports storing traces in-memory, and in a Persistent Volume. However, this mode comes at the expense of scalability: this mode does not scale horizontally. To scale your Tempo deployment horizontally, continue using the Tempo Microservices deployment via the TempoStack Custom Resource (CR).