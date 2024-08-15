Open Hardware: FPGAs, Arduino, 3-D Printing, and More
Hackaday ☛ A Really Low Level Guide To Doing Ethernet On An FPGA
With so much of our day-to-day networking done wirelessly these days, it can be easy to forget about Ethernet. But it’s a useful standard and can be a great way to add a reliable high-throughput network link to your projects. To that end, [Robert Feranec] and [Stacy Rieck] whipped up a tutorial on how to work with Ethernet on FPGAs.
Medevel ☛ 5 Open-source Heart Monitor with Arduino Projects
Heart monitor projects using Arduino are popular open-source prototyping projects, especially among students and hobbyists interested in electronics and healthcare. These projects typically involve using an Arduino microcontroller in combination with a pulse sensor or ECG sensor to measure and monitor heart rate.
Medevel ☛ BigFDM is an Open-source Large Scale 3D Printer
BigFDM is an open-source software project designed to empower large-format 3D printers. Built with precision and scalability in mind, BigFDM is ideal for both hobbyists and professionals looking to push the boundaries of what 3D printing can achieve.
Hackaday ☛ Hacker Tactic: Pimp Your Probes
Is your multimeter one of your trusty friends when building up boards, repairing broken gadgets, and reverse-engineering proprietary ones? Is it accompanied by a logic analyzer or an oscilloscope at times?
CNX Software ☛ Twotrees SK1 3D printer review – Part 2: Enclosure kit and Hey Hi (AI) camera
We reviewed the Twotrees SK1 CoreXY 3D printer capable of delivering high printing speeds last March, but here’s a second part of the review as the company sent us additional accessories namely the enclosure kit For SK1 and the Hey Hi (AI) camera for SK1 which we will report on today.
CNX Software ☛ The first Realtek RTL8157 5Gbps Ethernet to USB 3.2 adapters are now available for $35
WisdPi WP-UT5 is the first Realtek RTL8157 5Gbps Ethernet (5GbE) to USB 3.2 adapter to make it to market, following the launch of Realtek RTL8126 5Gbps Ethernet PCIe and M.2 adapters last June, and the announcement for both the RTL8126 and RTL8157 chips at Computer 2023 last year.
Medevel ☛ printBed is a Free Web-based Asset Management App
printBed is a self-hosted asset management app designed to help users efficiently sort through a large number of 3D printer model assets.
With printBed, you can organize, search, and categorize your 3D printer models, making it easier to find the right model for your printing needs.
Medevel ☛ MakerGear Micro is an Open-Source 3D-Printable 3D-Printer
MakerGear Micro is a versatile and compact 3D printer designed to deliver professional-quality prints in a small footprint. Built with MakerGear’s reputation for reliability and precision, the Micro is an excellent choice for both beginners and seasoned makers.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi zero pairs display teaches how to work with negative numbers
This Raspberry Pi Zero project helps you visualize negative numbers, serving as an excellent teaching aid using the concept of zero pairs.
CNX Software ☛ Akeana unveils 10 RISC-V cores suitable for microcontrollers up to data center chips
Founded about three years ago, Akeana has just officially launched and announced three 32-bit and 64-bit RISC-V processor lines and SoC IP with the Akeana 100 series for 32-bit microcontrollers, the Akeana 1000 series for 64-bit processors with MMU, and the Akeana 5000 series with much higher single-thread performance and designed for laptops, data centers, and cloud infrastructure.
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 796: Homebrew, I’m More Of A Whopper Guy
This week Jonathan Bennett and David Ruggles chat with John Britton and Mike McQuaid about Homebrew! That’s the missing package manager for macOS; and Workbrew, the commercial offering built on top of it. We cover lots of territory, like why the naming scheme sounds like it was conceived during a pub visit, how Workbrew helps businesses actually use Homebrew, and why you might even want to run Homebrew on a Linux machine!