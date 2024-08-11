The rise of Linux as a mainstream operating system

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 11, 2024



The first time I heard of Linux, it was like discovering an uncharted area filled with unknown organisms. Being a Microsoft Windows fanatic since the start, I was quite reluctant to use that line of OS because it felt more technically demanding and somewhat clunky with a scattered HUD and UX.

Now this happened around 2008-2009; that is history.

So when I heard about the buzz around Linux again recently, it had me wondering, albeit remaining quite cynical given the past experience. Not saying that the OS did not change but so did Windows.

As a matter of fact, Windows became very well known for its simplified UX. Linux on the other hand, was not as largely used or talked about, staying behind the curtain. But after deciding to lift that veil I was not surprised — I was shocked. This is a whole new version of Linux I did not imagine to witness.

Read on