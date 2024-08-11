today's howtos
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Use iostat on Ubuntu
iostat, also known as input/output statistics, is a popular GNU/Linux system monitoring tool that can be used to collect statistics of input and output devices. It allows users to identify performance issues of local disk, remote disk, and system information. This tutorial will teach us how to install and use iostat on Ubuntu.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bottles on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bottles on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Running backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux has always been a challenge for users who have recently switched from backdoored Windows to Linux.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FFmpeg on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Linux Mint 22. FFmpeg stands for Fast Forward MPEG, a nod to its origins in video compression technology. It’s a collection of libraries and tools designed to handle multimedia data.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GParted on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
GParted is a free and open-source partition editor that enables users to manage disk partitions with ease. It provides a graphical interface for creating, resizing, copying, and moving partitions without the risk of data loss.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bottles on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bottles on AlmaLinux 9. Running backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux has never been easier thanks to Bottles, a powerful graphical frontend for the popular Wine compatibility layer.
-
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Docker Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Need Docker Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS? Our straightforward guide shows you how to install it quickly and without hassle.
-
How to install VMware Workstation Pro on Kali Linux
Install the VMware workstation player or Pro on Kali GNU/Linux to run virtual machines and get a free VirtualBox alternative. Earlier, VMware Player was only accessible for personal purposes without paying any license cost, but now it’s also available for Workstation Pro.
-
Install Arch Hyprland with ML4W Dotfiles 2.9 on Manjaro Unstable as second DE
The ML4W Hyprland Starter - The perfect starting point for your Hyprland experiments. Easy to install, simple to configure.