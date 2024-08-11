Security: Last Week in CISA and Google Kills Security Feature (Ad Blocking)
CISA ☛ 2024-07-30 [Older] Apple Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products [Ed: Security not the goal though; Apple adds back doors to things (for the state at the very least)]
CISA ☛ 2024-08-01 [Older] CISA Releases Nine Industrial Control Systems Advisories
CISA ☛ 2024-08-01 [Older] Johnson Controls exacqVision Client and exacqVision Server
CISA ☛ 2024-08-01 [Older] Johnson Controls exacqVision Web Service
CISA ☛ 2024-08-01 [Older] Johnson Controls exacqVision Server
CISA ☛ 2024-08-01 [Older] AVTECH IP Camera
CISA ☛ 2024-08-01 [Older] Vonets WiFi Bridges
CISA ☛ 2024-08-01 [Older] Rockwell Automation Logix Controllers
CISA ☛ 2024-07-30 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
CISA ☛ 2024-07-30 [Older] DigiCert Certificate Revocations
Chromium
PC World ☛ Google is killing one of Chrome's biggest ad blockers
A change in Chrome’s extension support — from the Manifest V2 framework to the newer V3 — is being billed as a way to make browser add-ons safer, more efficient, and compliant with modern APIs. But it’s also deprecating features that complex extensions reply upon.
One of those extensions is uBlock Origin, an ad-blocking tool with over 30 million users according to its Chrome Web Store page (and presumably many more users across other browsers).
