Windows TCO: Quick Share, E-mail Breaches
Google patches Quick Share for Windows to shut malware hole
After sharing their findings with Google, the web giant issued two CVEs in June that cover the 10 Quick Share holes SafeBeach uncovered. Those are CVE-2024-38271, a denial of service flaw that earned a 5.9-out-of-10 CVSS severity rating, and CVE-2024-38272, an authorization bypass bug with a 7.1 CVSS score.
Fighting your tools
Especially since my company switched to Outlook, Teams, and the the related Microsoft house of mirrors, I spend an inordinate amount of time bogged down in basic admin work.
Donald Trump's campaign says its emails were [breached]
Cheung did not immediately respond to questions about the campaign’s interactions with Microsoft on the matter. Microsoft said Saturday it had no comment beyond its blog post and Friday report.