Internet Society

What is Indigenous Connectivity? And Why Should We All Care?

In a small Paraguayan village, women from the Nivaclé Indigenous people are using the Internet to sell carob flour directly to consumers in the capital city of Asunción, bringing larger profits for their hard work back to their communities.

LinuxGizmos.com

Yuzuki Chameleon: A $25 Raspberry Pi-Like Board with Allwinner H616 SoC

At the heart of the Yuzuki Chameleon is the Allwinner H616 chip, which includes a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and an ARM G31 GPU. The board offers up to 2GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, along with an onboard MicroSD card slot for additional storage options.

WIZnet Reveals New Enhanced Raspberry Pi Pico Boards with Ethernet Functionality

The W5500-EVB-Pico2 features the W5500 Ethernet Controller, which supports eight independent hardware sockets. This allows for handling multiple network connections simultaneously. Additionally, it includes 32 Kbytes of internal memory for TX/RX buffers, which is beneficial for managing larger data packets efficiently.

Pimoroni’s Debuts Latest RP2350-Based Development Boards and Kits

Pimoroni has introduced a range of new products centered around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller. These offerings are designed for hobbyists, educators, and developers, providing various features for different project requirements.

9to5Linux

GNOME 46.4 Desktop Improves Connecting to WPA2 Enterprise Networks

GNOME 46.4 is here a month after GNOME 46.3 with improvements for connecting to WPA2 enterprise networks, glitches in the looking-glass effect, Persian on-screen keyboard layout, overview startup notification, keyboard navigation in app folders, and nested popovers on Wayland.

Windows TCO: Quick Share, E-mail Breaches

Aug 11, 2024

VirtualBox 7.0.20 Introduces Initial Support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 Kernels
Oracle released a new version of its acclaimed open-source virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.0.20, that brings support for the kernels used in the latest openSUSE and Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems, as well as various fixes.
This week in KDE: SVG Breeze cursors and more thumbnails
First up is something cool: support for SVG-based cursor themes
This Week in GNOME: #160 Web Happening
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 02 to August 09
Gemini Links 11/08/2024: Anger, Solitude, and Good Things
DebConf24 Coverage
A zero-day flaw using the 0.0.0.0 IP address
Canonical Announces Shift in Ubuntu Kernel Selection Strategy
Canonical's Kernel Team is shifting policy, adopting a bold new approach to offering the latest Linux features in Ubuntu
 
Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 5 Linux laptop review
The rise of Linux as a mainstream operating system
Open Hardware and Devices: OpenPOWER, Arduino, and More
Security: Last Week in CISA and Google Kills Security Feature (Ad Blocking)
Windows TCO: Quick Share, E-mail Breaches
Incus 6.4 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.4 rolls out with bug fixes, better cluster management, storage solutions, OCI support, and more
Wine 9.15 Launches with Enhanced MSHTML Prototypes
The latest Wine 9.15 release brings key updates, including MSHTML enhancements and stronger ODBC driver support
Best Free and Open Source Software
Today in Techrights
Making Linux Boot Faster and New Work by Bootlin
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, FriendlyELEC, and More
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: DEF CON 32, RP2350, RP2350, and More
Applications and Web Browsers
Desktop Environments, KDE, and GNOME
Kernel, Programming, and Standards
1 in 10 Desktop/Laptop Users in Sweden Uses a Chromebook, Says statCounter [original]
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and More
Games: Humble Bundle, OpenTESArena, The Protagonish, and More
KDE Frameworks 6.5 Released with Plasma Wayland and Dolphin Improvements
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.5 as the latest version of this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt that provide commonly needed functionality for the Plasma desktop and KDE apps.
System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today the release and general availability of the long-awaited Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distribution featuring the Rust-based COSMIC Alpha desktop environment.
Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
E-Mage is a cross-platform tool for losslessly image compression
Thanks to Nextcloud, FOSS Webmail Client Roundcube Now Has Support on Steroids
How Nextcloud came to the aid of a popular open source project, in part by getting three other open source projects involved
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Digi International, and More
Android Leftovers
Nova Launcher, savior of cruft-filled Android phones, is on life support
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14
First Look: Vertical Tabs and Sidebar Enhancements in Firefox
Finally, the much-anticipated Firefox vertical tabs feature is here in Nightly 131, so don't waste your time; get a first-hand impression
Linux Kernel 6.9 Reaches End of Life, Users Must Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.10
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.9 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.10 as soon as possible.
WINE shortcuts in Plasma menu are broken - How to fix
All right. This is a somewhat niche, convoluted topic. Let me start with some background information
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 187 released
Finally it is time for another release of IPFire
Mozilla: Performance, Bug Bounty Program and Buzzwords, Thunderbird, Firefox Nightly, and Rust
today's howtos
OpenBSD -current moves to 7.6-beta
The release is traditionally about November 1st, but we shall see what happens this year. Snapshots are already beginning to show up on the mirrors.
Open Hardware Leftovers
Free Software
Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 129 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official release on August 6th, 2024.
Programming Leftovers
Ubuntu Kylin – official Chinese version of Ubuntu
Ubuntu Kylin is the official Chinese version of the Ubuntu distribution
Free and Open Source Software
KDE Plasma 6.1.4 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.4 as the fourth stable update in the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 series of this modern and beloved desktop environment for GNU/Linux systems.
Windows TCO: 10 Stories and Cautionary Tales
Some TCO stories about Microsoft
Elevate Your KDE Plasma Experience With These 15 Essential Widgets
Are you using these KDE Plasma widgets to enhance your user experience
Top 7 Open Source CCTV/IP/Camera Monitoring Software
Open source IP or CCTV camera monitoring software are special software that allow you to manage
Xubuntu Development Update August 2024
August marks the fourth month of development for Xubuntu 24.10, “Oracular Oriole.”
I'm a pro Linux user, and this distribution is one of the most unique I've tried
If you're looking to try something new with Linux that is not only cool-looking but also has a lot to offer users of every type, Rhino Linux is sure to impress
Games: DOOM, Roblox, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
LWN Reports on Linux Kernel
GUADEC Report and Dan Yeaw on Python in GNOME
More informative kernel panics for Fedora
The feature introduces a few tradeoffs, including currently limited driver support, so the proposal spawned a good deal of discussion