Open Hardware and Devices: OpenPOWER, Arduino, and More

Raising backyard chickens has always been a rewarding experience, providing fresh eggs, natural pest control, and a closer connection to sustainable living. However, managing a chicken coop comes with its own set of challenges—early morning wake-ups to let the chickens out, late-night checks to ensure they’re safely tucked in, and constant vigilance to protect them from predators.

A smart coop solves these issues by automating key aspects of chicken care, combining the latest in agricultural technology with the charm of traditional backyard farming. Imagine being able to open and close your coop door from your phone, receiving real-time alerts if a predator is detected, or even checking on your chickens from anywhere in the world via live camera feeds. With a DIY Smart Coop, all of this is possible.