Open Hardware and Devices: OpenPOWER, Arduino, and More
-
Talospace ☛ Baseline JIT patches available for Firefox ESR128 on OpenPOWER
Little-endian POWER9 remains the officially supported architecture. This version has not been tested on POWER8 or big-endian POWER9, though the JIT should still statically disable itself even if compiled with it on, so the browser should still otherwise work normally. If this is not the case, I consider that a bug, and will accept a fix (I don't have a POWER8 system here to test against). There are no Power10 specific instructions, but I don't see any reason why it wouldn't work on a Power10 machine or on a SolidSilicon S1 whenever we get one of those.
-
Arduino ☛ Reimagining the chicken coop with predator detection, Wi-Fi control, and more
The last and most advanced feature is the AI predator detection system. Thanks to a DFRobot HuskeyLens vision module and its built-in training process, images of predatory animals can be captured and leveraged to train the HuskyLens for when to generate an alert. Once an animal has been detected, it tells the UNO R4 over I2C, which in turn, sends an SMS message via Twilio.
-
Instructables ☛ DIY Smart Coop : 16 Steps (with Pictures)
Raising backyard chickens has always been a rewarding experience, providing fresh eggs, natural pest control, and a closer connection to sustainable living. However, managing a chicken coop comes with its own set of challenges—early morning wake-ups to let the chickens out, late-night checks to ensure they’re safely tucked in, and constant vigilance to protect them from predators.
A smart coop solves these issues by automating key aspects of chicken care, combining the latest in agricultural technology with the charm of traditional backyard farming. Imagine being able to open and close your coop door from your phone, receiving real-time alerts if a predator is detected, or even checking on your chickens from anywhere in the world via live camera feeds. With a DIY Smart Coop, all of this is possible.
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Jan Lukas Else ☛ Why I am using an Android phone instead of a Wahoo
Instead of the Wahoo, I’m now using a second Android phone for tracking and routing. Why the switch? The Wahoo Elemnt Roam V2 setup was quite frustrating. It beeped constantly, required frequent updates, and often failed to download the maps. The small screen reminded me of my first smartphone, a Sony Xperia tipo. And all this for 300€? Plus, I didn’t need most of the features the Wahoo offers since I don’t use any sensors.
-