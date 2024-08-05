GNU Binutils 2.43 Released

Hi Everyone,

We are pleased to announce that version 2.43 of the GNU Binutils project sources have been released and are now available for download at:

https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/binutils https://sourceware.org/pub/binutils/releases/

This time we are also including tarballs compressed with the zstd program.

Checksums:

fed3c3077f0df7a4a1aa47b080b8c53277593ccbb4e5e78b73ffb4e3f265e750 binutils-2.43.tar.bz2 025c436d15049076ebe511d29651cc4785ee502965a8839936a65518582bdd64 binutils-2.43.tar.gz f2cf0ea54ae2a223df27b20915b1624008e06e2f10dc57893f292bbb033e7001 binutils-2.43.tar.lz b53606f443ac8f01d1d5fc9c39497f2af322d99e14cea5c0b4b124d630379365 binutils-2.43.tar.xz ba5e600af2d0e823312b4e04d265722594be7d94906ebabe6eaf8d0817ef48ed binutils-2.43.tar.zst

As an experiment these tarballs were made with the new "-r <date>" option supported by the src-release.sh script. This attempts to make reproducible tarballs by sorting the files and passing the "--mtime=<date>" option to tar. The date used for these tarballs was obtained by running:

git log -1 --format=%cd --date=format:%F bfd/version.m4

This release contains numerous bug fixes, and also the following new features:

Assembler:

* Add a .base64 directive to the assembler which allows base64 encoded binary data to be provided as strings.

* Assembler macros as well as the bodies of .irp / .irpc / .rept can now use the syntax \+ to access the number of times a given macro has been executed. This is similar to the already existing \@ syntax, except that the count is maintained on a per-macro basis.

* References to FB and dollar labels, when supported, are no longer permitted in a radix other than 10. (Note that definitions of such labels were already thus restricted, except that leading zeroes were permitted).

Linker:

* Add support for DT_RELR type compressed runtime relocations for the AArch64 and LoongArch architectures.

* Add --rosegment option which changes the -z separate-code option so that only one read-only segment is created (instead of two).

* Add --section-ordering-file <FILE> option to add extra mapping of input sections to output sections.

* Add -plugin-save-temps to store plugin intermediate files permanently.

Utilities:

* Readelf will now display DT_RELR relocations in full detail.

* Readelf now has a -j/--display-section option which takes the name or index of a section and displays its contents according to its type. The option can be used multiple times on the command line to display multiple sections.

* When objdump or readelf are used to display the contents of a .eh_frame section they will now also display the contents of the .eh_frame_hdr section, if present.

Gprofng:

* Improved the support for hardware event counters: - Re-designed and streamlined the implementation. - Defined a common set of events for ARM processors. - Added specific events for AMD ZEN3 / ZEN4, and Intel Ice Lake processors. * Added a minimal support for RISC-V.

General:

* Target specific improvements for many architectures. For more information see: https://sourceware.org/git/gitweb.cgi?p=binutils-gdb.git;a=blob_plain;f=gas/NEWS;;hb=refs/tags/binutils-2_43 https://sourceware.org/git/gitweb.cgi?p=binutils-gdb.git;a=blob_plain;f=ld/NEWS;hb=refs/tags/binutils-2_43 https://sourceware.org/git/gitweb.cgi?p=binutils-gdb.git;a=blob_plain;f=binutils/NEWS;hb=refs/tags/binutils-2_43

Our thanks go out to all of the binutils contributors, past and present, for helping to make this release possible.

Cheers Nick Clifton GNU Binutils Chief Maintainer

