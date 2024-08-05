Computer security is a political struggle

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2024



It recycles old ideas and repackages software sponged from a global network of volunteer "free software" writers, sticks that on some chips imported from China, and uses that as bait to attract victims for data harvesting. It's a tasty racket if ever there was.

Of course real industry is very important, and it is part of human progress. Steel and concrete must come from somewhere. But we've long passed time to put the tech industry alongside the old oil and pharmaceuticals. It is no "disruptive" challenger to the status quo. What it perpetuates is more of itself, more control. It might not be a paperclip-maximiser yet, for now it's just a tech-industry maximiser.

It is the status-quo.

So it needs disrupting. Real progress is complex. It's not just this or that breakthrough… Penicillin. Electric lights. Steam engines. It isn't just spotting opportunities to monetise this or that idea. It's a balance of the intellectual, social, political, artistic, as well as industrial faculties. Yet we have bowed down before just a few industrial totems. This one-sided cult-like obsession with technology must be overcome and balance restored to the political and humanistic classes if we are to survive.

