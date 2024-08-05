Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security, This Week in GNU/Linux, and GNU World Order

The DFI RPP051 is a compact 2.5-inch Pico-ITX board equipped with the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors, making it suitable for space-constrained applications in digital signage, IoT and more. Its small form factor combined with powerful multi-core capabilities offers an ideal solution for developers prioritizing efficiency and performance.

This week, SeeedStudio introduced the ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit, a budget-friendly device designed for advanced voice processing and audio playback. The kit features a dual microphone array, an XMOS XU-316 AI chip for audio processing, and a high-quality speaker.

Last month in Japan, at the edgetech+west2024, Geniatech introduced their first RISC-V based single-board computer, designed to meet industrial standards and emulate the form factor and functionality of the popular Raspberry Pi.

The newly revealed Snapdragon Dev Kit is a powerful, compact desktop solution for developers. It simplifies creating next-generation AI applications on Windows, leveraging advanced Snapdragon technology with Snapdragon X Elite Series processors and a 4nm System-on-a-Chip architecture.

The IPC Box is equipped with the Rockchip RK3568 processor, which includes quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 cores capable of operating up to 1.8GHz. It also features an Arm Mali-G52 2EE GPU and supports up to 1.0 TOPS NPU, enhancing its suitability for AI-driven operations.

Mozilla Firefox 129 is a minor update that only improves the Reader View with a “Text and layout” menu that replaces the “Type controls” menu and features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment for a more accessible reading experience, and a new “Theme” menu with additional Contrast and Gray options allowing users to select their own custom colors for text, background, and links.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Coming a little over three months after Amarok 3.0, the Amarok 3.1 release introduces a new version of the Last.fm Similar Artists context applet that works with the Amarok 3.x series and an updated Last.fm plugin that now uses a token-based authentication method and notifies users of session key errors.

Highlights of PeaZip 9.9 include support for performing internal drag-and-drop extraction from the file browser/archive browser to the sidebar that shows the Bookmarks, History, and filesystem tree views. Users will be able to extract one or more entire archives or selected archive content while browsing archives.