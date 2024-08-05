Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security, This Week in GNU/Linux, and GNU World Order
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Open Source Security Episode 440 – “What is open source” talk Josh gave
Josh and Kurt talk about a presentation Josh recently gave that was supposed to be about how open source works. The talk was the wrong topic for a security crowd, but there’s a lot of interesting details in the questions and comments that emerged.
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in GNU/Linux 273: Linux Mint 22, COSMIC Desktop on Pop!_OS, Gaming Distros, & more GNU/Linux news – Copy
This week in GNU/Linux we got a ton of distro releases to talk about. Linux Mint 22 is now available as well as a new release from OpenMandriva, ChimeraOS, and Bazzite.
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in GNU/Linux 274: New COSMIC details leaked, Vanilla OS 2.0, Serpent OS & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we’ve got a lot of GNews. Vanilla OS 2.0 has finally shipped after more than a year of development and it’s got my attention. Serpent OS have also released a PreAlpha release of this new independent distro from the creator of Solus.
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 575
