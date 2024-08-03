posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2024



Coming three months after 3.0.0 and two months after the first bugfix release 3.0.1, the main development focus in 3.1 has been getting Qt6 / KDE Frameworks 6 based version closer. We are not quite there yet, but not that far away anymore. And there are some quite nice new features too! Amarok 3.1.0 brings in a refreshed Last.fm integration, which uses more up-to-date account connection mechanisms, and is better at informing users of any Last.fm errors. Similar Artists context applet does a comeback, and there's naturally also a nice bunch of smaller features and bug fixes; this time the oldest fulfilled feature request was filed just under 15 years ago.