today's leftovers

As I was strolling around recently in a large commercial complex of a big city in Japan, I ended up in an electronics store (franchise found all over the place). This is the kind of store that sells everything under the sun, from TVs to fridges and air conditionning units, and of course regular computers, including gaming focused ones. I usually don’t shop there. Things are overpriced compared to what you can find online these days. But it’s still nice to step in and just look at the recent stuff they make - there are some good surprises now and then. This time something was different though. There was now a whole area dedicated to Portable PC Gaming. We are clearly in a new era when things reach mainstream stores like that.