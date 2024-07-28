today's leftovers
Security
Critical RegreSSHion OpenSSH vulnerability exposes millions to remote code execution [Ed: A bit late, no?]
A newly discovered critical vulnerability, dubbed “RegreSSHion,” in the widely-used OpenSSH software has been revealed.
Windows TCO
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ Portable Gaming PC Corners in Japan Stores
As I was strolling around recently in a large commercial complex of a big city in Japan, I ended up in an electronics store (franchise found all over the place). This is the kind of store that sells everything under the sun, from TVs to fridges and air conditionning units, and of course regular computers, including gaming focused ones. I usually don’t shop there. Things are overpriced compared to what you can find online these days. But it’s still nice to step in and just look at the recent stuff they make - there are some good surprises now and then. This time something was different though. There was now a whole area dedicated to Portable PC Gaming. We are clearly in a new era when things reach mainstream stores like that.
Ruben Schade ☛ My favourite childhood edutainment games
Wouter Groeneveld (web feed) and Luk Weyens (web feed) recently shared some of the edutainment games from their 1990s childhoods, so being of a similar vintage I thought I’d take a look too. Edutainment titles aspired to be the “hidden vegetables” of games, where kids would have fun at the same time as learning something… maybe!
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ Upgraded Radxa ROCK 5B+ SBC gets LPDDR5 memory, eMMC flash, WiFi 6, two M.2 M-Key sockets, 4G LTE/5G support, and more
The Radxa ROCK 5B+ (“ROCK 5B Plus”) is an upgrade to the Rockchip RK3588-powered ROCK 5B Pico-ITX SBC with the same form factor but various changes including a switch from LPDDR4x to LPDDR5, optional built-in eMMC flash, and an onboard WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module instead of one connected through an M.2 Key-E connector.
Hackaday ☛ The BAPPR Keeps Your Addressable LED System Cool
We all love a nice strip or grid of addressable LEDs. It can add flair or an artistic touch to many projects, and it can make gaming computers look extra 1337. However, providing enough current to a long strip of addressable LEDs can sometimes be difficult. Often a separate voltage rail is needed to supply enough juice. At the same time, continually sending out data to animate them can often use 100% of the microcontroller’s CPU power, especially if the serial bus is being bit-banged. A crash or badly timed interrupt can leave the system in a weird state and sometimes with the LEDs not displaying the correct colours. Or you might just want to enter a power-saving mode from time to time on your main MCU? Well, the BAPPR is designed to address all of these problems.
