Programming Leftovers
-
Ruben Schade ☛ To be seen working
This is my Codeberg public activity graph.
-
Setting up a Development Environment for Blockchain
Blockchain is gaining popularity and developing today due to its promise of innovation and decentralization. While it appears fascinating from the outside, diving in without a well-configured environment is equally daunting. But don’t worry—we’ve got you covered!! This article delves deep into the blockchain niche, providing detailed guides and insights tailored to the interests and needs of blockchain developers. Get ready to explore the world of blockchain with this exciting journey!!
-
R
-
Rlang ☛ Population age changes in the Pacific by @ellis2013nz
The UN has released the 2024 Revision of World Population Prospects and I wanted to see the latest estimates of how Pacific Island Country and Territories (PICTs) populations will age in coming years.
-
Rlang ☛ R-Ladies Rome: Empowering Women in Data Science Through Collaboration and Innovation
Federica Gazzelloni, co-organizer of R-Ladies Rome, recently spoke with the R Consortium about the fast-growing R community in Rome.
-
Rlang ☛ Let’s Talk About the Weather
A while ago I made some plots I really liked, but I never made a blog post
about them. Then the data source stopped working and I couldn’t make them
again. Now there’s a new data source, so it’s time for a post about some
weather data!
-
Rlang ☛ Using describeBy() in R: A Comprehensive Guide
-
Rlang ☛ Convert a continuous variable to a categorical in R
-
-
Python
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Replace a String in Python
In Python, you can change a string or part of it using the replace() method from the str class. The replace() method needs two things: the old string you want to change and the new string you want to use.
-