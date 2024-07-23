Proprietary Traps and Openwashing Slant
-
The Register UK ☛ How to maintain code for a century: Just add Rust [iophk: killing of coreutils by replacing it with rusty (buggy, new) code under a non-reciprocal license while lying about it being 'more permissive']
One of the delicious promises of open source software is eternal life. In literature from Gilgamesh on, this has been a classic trap for the careless and greedy, but this is FOSS so it must be true. No package ever dies. Proprietary code goes unpublished: if its host company dies, it probably dies with it the moment the servers are wiped.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Indie dev reverse-engineers Asus proprietary XG eGPU connector to work with unsupported devices — open-source GPU docking station embraces ROG Ally and ROG Flow
Asus' XG eGPU interface gets reverse-engineered, open-sourced, and applied to an older eGPU dock as a proof of concept.
-
It's FOSS ☛ GitHub Copilot Alternatives: Best Open Source LLMs for Coding
Looking to deploy an Hey Hi (AI) model for coding or just want an open-source Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Copilot replacement? We got you!
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ FBReader (Qt-Based eBook Reader) Now Supports DRM EPUBs
FBReader 2.1 has been released for Windows, macOS, and Linux, with the team behind the eBook reading app calling it “a major update for desktop platforms”. If you’re not familiar with FBReader (the name stands for ‘Favourite Book Reader’) it’s a Qt-based ebook reader with customisation options, an ebook library, and integration with online sources to download free eBooks.