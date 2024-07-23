Tony Bradley, a seasoned communications professional in the cybersecurity industry, was blindsided when he was recently laid off from his role as a marketing director.

"It really was a complete shock. I was not a founder, but I was part of the C-suite inner circle for planning and strategizing," he says. "I was definitely under the impression that we were all on the same page and we were a team working together. I was wrong."

Instead, about a year into the job, Bradley received a call and was informed that a human resources representative was in attendance. Since then, Bradley has been searching for a new role, but it has been difficult. The layoff, he says, has had both financial and psychological effects.