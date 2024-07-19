posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2024



Quoting: Mini review - Maintain focused productivity with Blanket for Linux - Real Linux User —

Every person is different in many ways, but various studies have shown that many people respond the same to certain types of sound, while performing knowledge work or tasks that require focus. For example, during my work or writing, I cannot listen to new unknown songs with artists singing, because the unknown lyrics distract me and force me to listen to the lyrics proportionately more than to continue to focus on the work that needs to be done, or the attention required to come up with new ideas. I can do better knowledge work if I play music with lyrics that I have known for years, as it doesn’t pull my attention. Instrumental music without lyrics works even better. However, I have learned that using ambient sounds, such as the presence of the sounds of rain, wind, and water, allows me to focus even better and maximize my productivity due to the absence of distracting sounds. These same ambient sounds also help me in the meditative or simply restful moments that I try to incorporate into my life.

Blanket is a simple application developed for Linux by Rafael Mardojai CM, that helps you gain and maintain focus during, for example, thinking, but also in situations where you just want to relax and do not want to be disturbed by unwanted ambient noise, or do not want absolute silence. Blanket offers options to play various ambient sounds, such as Birds, Boat, City, Coffee Shop, Fireplace, and Storm, separately or combined as background noise over your speakers or headphones, without the need to be online.