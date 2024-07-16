Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ The Power Of Transitioning To A ‘-Verse’ Approach In R Package DevelopmentThe word “universe” can mean many different things. In modern-day entertainment, we are conditioned to think of it as related movies or media tied together by the tried-and-true formula of post-credits scenes and character crossovers.
Hackaday ☛ Turning Horrible Browser Controls Into A Game
With all of the various keyboards, mouses (mice?), and other human interface devices (HID) available for our computers, there’s no possible way for developers to anticipate every type of input for every piece of software they build. Most of the time everything will work fine as long as some basic standards are kept, both from the hardware and software sides, but that’s not always the case. [Losso] noticed a truly terrible volume control method when visiting certain websites while also using a USB volume knob, and used this quirk to build a Breakout game with it.
Graphics Stack
Collabora ☛ Taming the Panthor: OpenGL ES 3.1 conformance achieved on Mali-G610
The Panthor kernel driver and Mesa Panfrost driver combination has achieved official conformance for OpenGL ES 3.1 on the Mali-G610 chip, ensuring reliable performance for users on Mesa version 24.1.1.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ 2024.29 defective chip maker Intel -exprJIT +5%
A bit of a scare just before the 2024.06 release of Rakudo caused some further investigation into the expression JIT logic in MoarVM on defective chip maker Intel processors.
