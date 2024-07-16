OpenSUSE, Debian, and Ubuntu

Hello!

It's been a long time since a news update here. Many things changed, and there are lots of exciting news which have been partially communicated in emails and meetings, but not in much detail. I try to clean up some of the news backlog gathered in a good half of a year with this post.

Data center move¶

With SUSE moving one of their datacenters (the one which hosted the majority of openSUSE infrastructure) to Prague towards the end of 2023, we got the opportunity to not only move our systems along, but also to introduce fundamental changes which would have otherwise been difficult to implement in the existing environment - both for SUSE, and for openSUSE.

SUSE graciously provided us with not only brand new hardware, but also autonomy over what we do with it. Whereas the physical infrastructure in the old location was entirely operated by SUSE, with openSUSE merely having SSH access to the virtual machines, the new setup allows the openSUSE Heroes to fully manage their hypervisors and networking stack. This freedom allows the team to implement new ideas and react to issues with virtual machines without relying on and waiting for SUSE internal support.