OpenSUSE, Debian, and Ubuntu

Hello!
It's been a long time since a news update here. Many things changed, and there are lots of exciting news which have been partially communicated in emails and meetings, but not in much detail. I try to clean up some of the news backlog gathered in a good half of a year with this post.
Data center move¶
With SUSE moving one of their datacenters (the one which hosted the majority of openSUSE infrastructure) to Prague towards the end of 2023, we got the opportunity to not only move our systems along, but also to introduce fundamental changes which would have otherwise been difficult to implement in the existing environment - both for SUSE, and for openSUSE.
SUSE graciously provided us with not only brand new hardware, but also autonomy over what we do with it. Whereas the physical infrastructure in the old location was entirely operated by SUSE, with openSUSE merely having SSH access to the virtual machines, the new setup allows the openSUSE Heroes to fully manage their hypervisors and networking stack. This freedom allows the team to implement new ideas and react to issues with virtual machines without relying on and waiting for SUSE internal support.
Debian ☛ Wind River Platinum Sponsor of DebConf24
We are pleased to announce that Wind River has committed to sponsor DebConf24 as a Platinum Sponsor.
For nearly 20 years, Wind River has led in commercial open source Linux solutions for mission-critical enterprise edge computing. With expertise across aerospace, automotive, industrial, telecom, more, the company is committed to open source through initiatives like eLxr, Yocto, Zephyr, and StarlingX.
With this commitment as Platinum Sponsor, Wind River is contributing to make possible our annual conference, and directly supporting the progress of Debian and Free Software, helping to strengthen the community that continues to collaborate on Debian projects throughout the rest of the year.
Ubuntu ☛ Deploying and scaling Apache Spark on Amazon EKS
Introduction Apache Spark, a framework for parallel distributed data processing, has become a popular choice for building streaming applications, data lake houses and big data extract-transform-load data processing (ETL). It is horizontally scalable, fault-tolerant, and performs well at high scale.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 848
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 848 for the week of July 7 -13, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
