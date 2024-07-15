9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 14th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 15, 2024



This week we got some exciting news, starting with the release of Linux kernel 6.10, which will soon hit the stable repositories of our favorite GNU/Linux distributions for a performance boost, and continuing with the Firefox and Thunderbird 128 ESR releases, as well as new major OBS Studio and DXVK releases.

On top of that, GNOME and KDE Plasma fans received new updates for their beloved desktops, Ubuntu 23.10 reached end of life, Clonezilla Live and CachyOS saw new releases, and TUXEDO Computers announced a new Linux laptop. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 14th, 2024.

