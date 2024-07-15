posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2024



Quoting: Kubuntu Focus Ir16 Gen 2 Review: A Linux Laptop That Just Works —

Launched in June 2024, the Kubuntu Focus Ir16 Gen 2 follows its predecessor by upgrading the base RAM and storage configuration for the modern era and a newer processor. It's also the first 16-inch edition of the model, alongside the established Ir14. All Kubuntu Focus products are made in a partnership between Kubuntu developers and California-based manufacturer Carbon Systems.

You can order the Kubuntu Focus Ir16 Gen 2 from the Kubuntu Focus website starting at $1,145, and shipping is free in the US and Canada. You're free to customize your laptop with several options and accessories, including extra power supplies and a YubiKey security key pre-configured to unlock your Ir16.