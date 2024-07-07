Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Thomas Rigby ☛ Adding Github- or Obsidian-style callouts to an Eleventy blog the easy way
In all honesty, I rarely use them for my actual notes but I thought they might be useful for announcements in blog posts; spoiler alerts in reviews, for example.
Michal Zelazny ☛ My website
When I made a switch to Kirby something has change. I’ve been spending evenings on working on some small parts of this website and it brought me joy. So I started to think about it, why I like it now, why I sit here in the evenings and try to understand these little pieces of code? The answer was simple: because I can.
A few weeks ago I wrote about my reasons for choosing WordPress at the beginning of my journey and why I later switched to Kirby, so I won't repeat myself. Instead, I'd like to focus on something else I've discovered recently.
Mike Haynes ☛ Ghosting WordPress
I've always enjoyed making what amount to microscopic updates to my personal website. I've played around with WordPress, Hugo, Jekyll, 11ty, and other options in the endless pursuit of the "perfect" blogging platform. For a while, I considered just using Mastodon since I run my own instance but I keep coming back to the same point: I want to keep a dedicated blog.
Licensing / Legal
Fast Company ☛ What the [Internet] looked like in 1994, according to 15 webpages born that year
The Web was a relatively new addition to the mix that tied a few of these systems together, with a twist. Tim Berners-Lee, a scientist at CERN in Geneva, had built it in 1989 to organize the lab’s sprawling pool of physics research by combining three technologies he’d invented: a language (HTML), a protocol (HTTP), and a way to locate things on the network (URLs). Now, the Web was growing rapidly, in part because it was free. In April 1993, shortly after the University of Minnesota decided to charge licensing fees for servers that used its Gopher protocol, managers at CERN chose to put the Web’s source code in the public domain and make it available on a royalty-free basis. That opened it to anyone who wanted to set up their own server.
