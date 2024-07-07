Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

When I made a switch to Kirby something has change. I’ve been spending evenings on working on some small parts of this website and it brought me joy. So I started to think about it, why I like it now, why I sit here in the evenings and try to understand these little pieces of code? The answer was simple: because I can.

A few weeks ago I wrote about my reasons for choosing WordPress at the beginning of my journey and why I later switched to Kirby, so I won't repeat myself. Instead, I'd like to focus on something else I've discovered recently.