Nowadays, most data professionals choose either R or Python when it comes to a programming language of choice. But what if you need both? Do you have to constantly switch between environments and IDEs? That’s one option, sure, but leaves a lot to be desired.

To solve this problem, Posit came up with Positron IDE – a development environment for data scientists, supporting R and Python out of the box. The IDE is currently in public beta, meaning anyone can install it.

Today you’ll learn what this new IDE is all about and how it compares to existing solutions.