Programming Leftovers
Kivikakk ☛ Time travel
The typical hypothetical “who are you coding for” example meant to shock you into writing better code is “yourself in six months”, but it turns out four is completely adequate to get lost.
MJ Fransen ☛ Create small Common Lips projects with cl-project - box.matto.nl
Quicklisp is a library manager for Common Lisp. You use it to automatic download, install, and load Common Lisp libraries.
Installing Quicklisp is one of the first things you do after having installed your Common Lisp environment, like SBCL, Clisp, or CCL. See the Quicklisp home page how to install Quicklisp.
Rlang ☛ Introducing Positron: A New, Yet Familiar IDE For R And Python
Nowadays, most data professionals choose either R or Python when it comes to a programming language of choice. But what if you need both? Do you have to constantly switch between environments and IDEs? That’s one option, sure, but leaves a lot to be desired.
To solve this problem, Posit came up with Positron IDE – a development environment for data scientists, supporting R and Python out of the box. The IDE is currently in public beta, meaning anyone can install it.
Today you’ll learn what this new IDE is all about and how it compares to existing solutions.
Perl / Raku
Python
Jeff Triplett ☛ Django Extensions is useful even if you only use show_urls
Yes, Django Extensions package is worth installing, especially for its show_urls command, which can be very useful for debugging and understanding your project’s URL configurations.
Here’s a short example of how to use it because I sometimes want to include a link to the Django Admin in a menu for staff users, and I am trying to remember what name I need to reference to link to it.
The New Stack ☛ How to Create a Python Executable File With PyInstaller
You’ve spent the time creating a Python app that you want to make use of or you want to distribute
