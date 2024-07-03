posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2024



Quoting: Zorin OS 15 year - Go down memory lane with all historical versions of Zorin OS - Real Linux User —

Zorin OS seems to be getting more and more popular. Linux-related websites, blogs, YouTube channels, forums, there is a lot of talk about Zorin OS. This is not that surprising, because Zorin OS offers a very nice out-of-the-box experience for all types of Linux users. With most other Linux distros, it is possible to customize it exactly to your own liking with themes, plugins, and apps, but if you are not a tweaker and you just want to be productive immediately after installation, then Zorin OS is a very nice and powerful choice, with the built-in Zorin Appearance switcher, built-in support for almost all known package formats, built-in support for running Windows applications, built-in database to familiarize you with alternative software, built-in support for connecting to your mobile phone, and a really beautiful UI, to name a few strengths.