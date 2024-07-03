Games: Stardew Valley, Selaco, Magnificent, and More

I wrote about the brand new Nexus mods app before, as it's quite a promising and exciting development for the future of modding (especially for Linux and Steam Deck). And now, they want your feedback.

This is going to replace their previous apps like Vortex, eventually anyway. Right now, it's only made ready for Stardew Valley, since it's a very popular game for mods and is also cross-platform so it makes it simpler for them to get all the features of the app ready.

Yesterday, July 1st, they announced the Alpha release of this next-generation mod manager and their new Product Manager got in touch to mention they "would be really keen to get feedback from Linux users". So this is your chance to ensure Linux (and Steam Deck) finally become a first-class citizen for game modding.