Games: Stardew Valley, Selaco, Magnificent, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nexus mods want feedback from Linux / Steam Deck users on their new cross-platform app
I wrote about the brand new Nexus mods app before, as it's quite a promising and exciting development for the future of modding (especially for Linux and Steam Deck). And now, they want your feedback.
This is going to replace their previous apps like Vortex, eventually anyway. Right now, it's only made ready for Stardew Valley, since it's a very popular game for mods and is also cross-platform so it makes it simpler for them to get all the features of the app ready.
Yesterday, July 1st, they announced the Alpha release of this next-generation mod manager and their new Product Manager got in touch to mention they "would be really keen to get feedback from Linux users". So this is your chance to ensure Linux (and Steam Deck) finally become a first-class citizen for game modding.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Magnificent chunky shooter Selaco gets a 'MEGA' update
Selaco is easily one of the biggest highlights of the year, with its mixture of over-the-top action and chunky retro visuals. Altered Orbit Studios also just pushed out a big upgrade for it. ICYMI: See my initial review for more thoughts.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster announced for Steam releasing September
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is real from CAPCOM and not only is it coming to Steam, it's releasing somewhat soon on September 19th. You should be able to play it on desktop Linux with Proton, and perhaps Steam Deck if it's optimized enough.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Will anything dethrone the Steam Deck? Probably not
While other vendors continually push out new handheld pc models, sticking similar internals into different shell designs and gradually bumping up RAM or the Processor, the Steam Deck just keeps selling like hot tasty cakes.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the top Steam Deck games of June 2024, with ELDEN RING unsurprisingly top
With the release of the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, it has of course ensured ELDEN RING the top spot in the top Steam Deck games of June 2024. The official top lists can now be seen at any time, as Valve recently added a dedicated Steam Deck chart to Steam.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux remains above 2% on the Steam Survey for June 2024
While there's been a clear drop, the Linux user share on Steam for June 2024 still remains about 2% showing the clear upwards trend overall. Interestingly, this is another month where Simplified Chinese as a language on Steam saw a jump, and quite often we see Linux drop when this happens.