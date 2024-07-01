Best Free and Open Source Software

Big Data analysis can be performed with data mining software. However, the unstructured data sources used for big data analysis are not necessarily suitable for investigation by traditional data mining software.

This is part of our series identifying the finest open source software for Big Data. This feature highlights the finest data analysis tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who needs to analyse huge volumes of unstructured data.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.