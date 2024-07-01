Best Free and Open Source Software
8 Top Data Analysis Free and Open Source Tools for Big Data - LinuxLinks
Big Data analysis can be performed with data mining software. However, the unstructured data sources used for big data analysis are not necessarily suitable for investigation by traditional data mining software.
This is part of our series identifying the finest open source software for Big Data. This feature highlights the finest data analysis tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who needs to analyse huge volumes of unstructured data.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
vdirsyncer - synchronizing calendars and addressbooks - LinuxLinks
vdirsyncer is not limited to synchronizing between clients and servers. It can also be used to synchronize calendars and/or addressbooks between two servers directly.
It aims to be for calendars and contacts what OfflineIMAP is for emails.
The software uses an ini-like format for storing its configuration. All values are JSON
This is free and open source software.
calendar.vim - calendar application for Vim - LinuxLinks
calendar.vim is a calendar application for Vim, a highly configurable text editor built to make creating and changing any kind of text very efficient.
This script creates a calendar window in Vim. It does not rely on any external program, such as cal, etc.
This is free and open source software.
Gladys Assistant - privacy-first home assistant - LinuxLinks
Gladys Assistant is a PWA (Progressive Web App) that lets users craft a smart home experience.
Automate your home with a simple, powerful product that also respects your privacy.
This is free and open source software.