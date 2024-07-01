posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2024



Quoting: Adélie Linux - independent distribution - LinuxLinks —

Adélie Linux is an independently developed distribution that targets many different types of platforms. From ARM, to POWER, to x86 and x86_64.

Adélie Linux defines itself with a unique focus on the ideals of reliability, security, portability, and usability. It’s bundled with Horizon, an easy-to-use installer to get you up and running quickly.

One of the project’s goals is to create a fully libre, open source operating system that passes POSIX certification.

The Adélie penguin is closely related to the Gentoo penguin, and Adélie Linux traces its roots to Gentoo Linux. Adélie is not a Gentoo fork.