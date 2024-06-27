Games: Steam, GOG, Arari, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Game Recording Beta announced - works on Linux and Steam Deck too
Another big upgrade for Steam desktop and Steam Deck fans, with Game Recording now in Beta allowing you to easily clip your favourite moments with no external apps needed. Valve said this system is Steam Deck Verified and fully functional there too!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ HORI announced a special gamepad for Steam / Steam Deck [Ed: SPAM or news?]
HORI, a manufacturer of popular gaming accessories have today revealed the Wireless Horipad for Steam. So if you're in need of a gamepad, this might be for you.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical's Handheld Heroes Bundle has another selection for Steam Deck
Need some more games for a Steam Deck, another handheld or for desktop Linux? Fanatical have the Handheld Heroes Bundle available now. That's on top of their Red Hot Sale still going on. This is a Build your own Bundle so you get a bigger discount the more games you pick.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lueur and the Dim Settlers renamed Dawnfolk, new trailer shows off accessibility features
Dawnfolk (previously called Lueur and the Dim Settlers) is a very promising minimalist survival city-builder, one that suckered me in with the various mini-games in every tile you build and it's looking great.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve adds the first community maps into Counter-Strike 2
While Valve didn't really do anything to mark the 25th anniversary of Counter-Strike 2, they have at least put out another small update that brings in the first community maps for CS2. Yes it's really been 25 years. First released on June 19th, 1999 as a mod for Half-Life.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Infogrames (Atari) have acquired the Surgeon Simulator franchise
Atari continue their mini-spree of buying up games and studios, with their relaunched Infogrames label acquiring the Surgeon Simulator franchise. This was announced today after they reached an agreement with tinyBuild.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Classic flash game Neon Rider returns on Steam with Neon Rider Classic
Neon Rider Classic is the new and improved definitive collection of classic Flash games, Neon Rider and Neon Rider World, which were played more than 15 million times and now it's on Steam. Developed by Louissi and Jeff Wofford and publisher Armor Games Studios.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.6.7 Preview for Steam Deck released, plus more Steam Beta Client updates for all
A couple of smaller updates for both Steam Deck and Desktop Linux to go over today, as Valve keep pushing towards the next stable update.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG revives the original Resident Evil, plus Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on the way
A nice little win for preserving the classics. GOG teamed up with Capcom to bring Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 to their store with a few improvements. Only the first game is currently live, with 2 and 3 to come at a later date when they're ready.