-
Streaming in a Few Minutes: Julian Assange Press Conference
They test the microphone now.
-
Debian Project Still Has a Lot of Explaining to Do...
Assange was actually a Debian Developer
New
-
Northern Mariana Islands May Have Been Taken Over by Debian!!
The place is strategic for military reasons (like a giant aircraft carrier with running water)
-
Birthday With His Family
Julian Assange was born 3 July 1971
-
Julian Assange on Cryptographically-deniable Block Storage Device (aka Marutukku)
An oldie
-
Links 26/06/2024: US State Department Controlling YouTube, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hype on the Brink as "Losses Balloon"
Links for the day
-
GNU/Linux Back Above 4% (in statCounter)
happened minutes or a few hours ago
-
Free Assange! (by Alexandre Oliva)
Reprinted with permission from Alexandre Oliva
-
Julian Assange & Debian: was he a developer?
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 26/06/2024: More on Hey Hi (AI) Bubble Fading, RIAA Steps in
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 26/06/2024: UAF Botanical Garden and YouTube Workarounds
Links for the day
-
[Video] Julian Assange Arrives Safely in Australia
even the person on the air cried
-
[Meme] When Ian (of Debian) Was Still Alive
I wasn't always a Debian Developer...
-
"Julian Assange is Free"
Published ~34 minutes ago
-
GNU/Linux Userbase Surging in Iceland
Maybe there's something big going on, like people deleting Vista 11 in droves and installing GNU/Linux instead
-
Jennifer Robinson: "After 14 years of legal battles, Julian Assange can go home a free man”
She explains the implications for the general freedom of the press
-
Judge: Assange Leaves Court 'A Free Man'
on his way to Australia now
-
Julian Assange verdict: guilty, not guilty or blackmailed
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
12 Months Ago the FSF Said It Would Issue a Statement on IBM Taking RHEL Proprietary
Statement never happened
-
Microsoft's Bing Fall From 2.6% Before LLM Hype to Just 0.79% Right Now in Russia
statCounter's data
-
[Meme] Speaking Truth to Power (Still Easier in the West Than in Russia/BRIC)
Different people, different outcomes
-
-
-
The Plot to Silence (or Deplatform) Techrights
This past month I've been spending time working on the text of an online publication
-
[Meme] Julian Assange's Lawyers Need to Ensure Assange Maintains Freedom to Publish
Let's ensure he can continue to publish
-
"Conviction for a Crime he Did Not Commit," Said Jennifer Robinson
Robinson is the kind of woman accomplisher we should look up to
-
Trying to Make Blogs (Independent and Mostly Decentralised Platforms) What Comes After Social Control Media
Social Control Networks 'stole the thunder' of blogs, but can we get back to blogs?
-
Julian Assange Has Landed
There will probably be some press interviews some time this month or next month
