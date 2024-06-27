Windows TCO: Russia, DHS, and More

According to the Department of Justice, Russian citizen Amin Stigal used malware known as WhisperGate to help Russia’s military intelligence, the GRU, to attack and destroy dozens of Ukrainian government entities’ computer systems in advance of the Russian invasion in 2022. Stigal remains at large.

WhisperGate is a wiper masquerading as ransomware, which has some similarities to the NotPetya wiper that attacked Ukrainian businesses in 2017. WhisperGate was used by Russia-linked hackers to hit multiple Ukrainian government computers and websites in January 2022.