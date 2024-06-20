posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2024



Quoting: Orange Pi KunPeng Pro SBC features a quad-core Huawei CPU with an 8 TOPS AI accelerator - CNX Software —

While the AIPro would support openEuler or Ubuntu, the new Orange Pi Kunpeng Pro is only officially supported by openEuler. You’ll find the OS image along with documentation in Chinese on the Orange Pi CN website, since the board is not listed on the English website and never will be.

Orange Pi removed all markings from photos of the board and Huawei does not want to disclose what architecture and GPU the chip is using to prevent or at least delay further US sanctions. But if we look at the documentation, we’ll find an image of the board and accessories that reads “Hilicon Hi1910” on the SoC.