posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2024



Quoting: I'm Not a Programmer, but Here’s Why Linux Is My Daily Driver —

The misconception that Linux is only for programmers stems from its early days—back in the 1990s when Linux was primarily targeted at programmers and technically skilled users who could contribute to its development. However, over the past 30 years, Linux has evolved significantly. Modern-day Linux is as user-friendly as Windows or macOS.

You don’t need to know how to code or possess advanced computer science knowledge to use Linux. You can do all your everyday tasks, such as browsing the web, playing video games, and creative tasks, without ever touching the terminal.