posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2024,

updated Jun 19, 2024



Sipeed Lichee Book 4A: Affordable RISC-V Laptop with Upgradeable Computer Module

The Lichee Book 4A, designed for users proficient in Linux and involved in RISC-V development, supports Debian Linux as its operating system. This setup enables a variety of development and media applications, including browsers, IDEs like VSCode, and PCB design software such as KiCAD.

Its modular design also allows for easy upgrades by simply swapping out the SoM module. See the Sipeed Wiki pages for more technical information.