Sipeed Lichee Book 4A: Affordable RISC-V Laptop with Upgradeable Computer Module
The Lichee Book 4A, designed for users proficient in Linux and involved in RISC-V development, supports Debian Linux as its operating system. This setup enables a variety of development and media applications, including browsers, IDEs like VSCode, and PCB design software such as KiCAD.
Its modular design also allows for easy upgrades by simply swapping out the SoM module. See the Sipeed Wiki pages for more technical information.
CNX Software:
We’ve just written about Deep Computing’s DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II, but Sipeed has just launched the Lichee Book 4A modular RISC-V laptop based on the quad-core Alibaba T-head TH1520 processor and running Debian Linux.
I was expecting the Lichee Book to launch with the SpacemIT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor, but Sipeed started with the time-tested TH1520 quad-core RISC-V processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 128GB eMMC flash and equipped with a 14-inch IPS display. In the future, we’ll get the Lichee Book 3A with the SpacemIT K1, and the Lichee Book 5A with an unnamed Cortex-A75-class RISC-V SoC with a 20 TOPS AI accelerator.