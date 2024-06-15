posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2024



Quoting: GSOC Week 1 Week 2 | Soumya's Web —

This is the first blog post of my GSOC journey. I will be sharing my works and experiences here. Stay tuned for more updates. In this blog, I’ll be sharing my experiences of the first two weeks of GSOC, what are the works I did, what are challenges I faced and how did I overcome them ( Did I really overcome them :P ).

On my first week I tried to understand the codebase of discover first, via doing small changes. So, the first thing I added was a new way of verification of snap publishers which is officially supported by snapcraft. Snapcraft has two tiers of verification...