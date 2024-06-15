GSOC Week 1 Week 2

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

IBASE Launches IB200: 2.5″ Compact SBC with AMD Ryzen for Edge Computing

IBASE Technology Inc has announced the release of its first ultra-compact 2.5″ single board computer, the IB200, specifically engineered for edge computing environments. The IB200 leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, providing enhanced graphics processing capabilities, ideal for applications requiring high computational power in a small form factor.

Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a Linux Micro Development Board with PoE Support

Embedded in the Luckfox Pico Ultra is Rockchip’s fourth-generation Neural Processing Unit, which supports int4, int8, and int16 hybrid quantization, as noted on the product page. This NPU delivers a computational power of 0.5 TOPS when using int8, and can reach up to 1.0 TOPS with int4.

ICOP Enhances NX8MM-35 SBC for Industrial Applications with Updated LVDS & HDMI Interfaces

The updated NX8MM-35 features an i.MX 8M Mini Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with speeds up to 1.8GHz and supports up to 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu’s App Center Now Finally Supports Installation of Local DEB Packages

When Canonical replaced the Ubuntu Software Center with the App Center application, which acts as a graphical interface to Canonical’s Snap Store, in the Ubuntu 23.10 release, it removed the ability to handle locally downloaded DEB packages.

IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Experimental Btrfs Support, Intel RFDS Mitigations

The IPFire 2.29 Core Update 186 release introduces an updated kernel based on Linux 6.6.30 LTS, which includes mitigations for the latest Register File Data Sampling (RFDS) vulnerability a.k.a. CVE-2023-28746 affecting Intel processors, CPU frequency scaling support for Raspberry Pi, and improved CPU graph support for processors when some virtual cores are offline.

KDE Gear 24.05.1 Improves Elisa, Spectacle, KCalc, and Other KDE Apps

Coming only three weeks after KDE Gear 24.05, the KDE Gear 24.05.1 update looks like a small one that only improves the Elisa music player to no longer crash when enqueuing the contents of file system folders that don’t contain any music files in them.

news

GSOC Week 1 Week 2

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2024

screenshot

Quoting: GSOC Week 1 Week 2 | Soumya's Web —

This is the first blog post of my GSOC journey. I will be sharing my works and experiences here. Stay tuned for more updates. In this blog, I’ll be sharing my experiences of the first two weeks of GSOC, what are the works I did, what are challenges I faced and how did I overcome them ( Did I really overcome them :P ).

On my first week I tried to understand the codebase of discover first, via doing small changes. So, the first thing I added was a new way of verification of snap publishers which is officially supported by snapcraft. Snapcraft has two tiers of verification...

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Canonical Announce First RISC-V Laptop Running Ubuntu
Canonical has announced that it’s collaborating on a RISC-V laptop powered by Ubuntu
A Week of Celebrations [original]
There will be more next week
LibreOffice 24.8 Beta1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2024
AlmaLinux OS Now Officially Supports the Raspberry Pi 5 Computer
AlmaLinux developer Koichiro Iwao shared some exciting news today for those who want to run the free Red Hat Enterprise Linux alternative on a Raspberry Pi computer as the latest Raspberry Pi 5 model is officially supported.
Mozilla censored for Vladimir Putin, gives "Firefox tips and tricks for creatives"
Some Mozilla/Firefox news
Summertime, Party Time [original]
News cycles aren't exactly abundant (with news), but we're coping by looking further for blog posts.
 
Windows TCO Leftovers
Some Windows TCO stories for today
Android Leftovers
Delete immediately 13 new Android malware apps
Wine 9.11 Debuts with Enhanced ARM Support
New Wine 9.11 release: Advanced C++ exception handling for ARM and increased DPI awareness
The Evolution of Linux-Based Smart Home Operating Systems
Linux-based operating systems are pivotal in meeting the evolving demands of smart homes
Adélie Linux is an Intriguing Independent Distribution
It's been a while since we checked out an independent Linux distribution. Adélie Linux sounds interesting
These Linux Tools Increased My Command-Line Productivity: Here’s How
Have you ever felt like you’re not getting the most out of your Linux terminal
Best Free and Open Source Software
Here’s our verdict on some great free and open source alternatives to Google Charts
Smartphone users: You are Being Watched! Protect Your personal and professional lives to avoid digital rape
In today’s digital age, privacy is a luxury few can afford
GSOC Week 1 Week 2
This is the first blog post of my GSOC journey
This week in KDE: Final Plasma 6.1 polishing and new features for 6.2
Plasma 6.1 is due to be released in three days, and lots of attention went into final release readiness activities
HD/UHD Linux desktop scaling tricks mega-tutorial
Over the past five years or so, I've written about half a dozen articles on how to manage desktop and application scaling in Linux on high-density displays
Games: Killer Bean, Ancient Forge, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Steam Client
4 new stories from gamingonlinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
3 more stories
Security Leftovers
Security links
Free Software and the Web
assorted four links
Linux Centric Hardware
3 more stories, this time about devices
Debian and Canonical/Ubuntu News
From the Debian tree
GNU Project/GNU Taler: Privacy-preserving Subscriptions, Discounts and Tax Deductable Donations, Cashless to e-Cash
Some news from Taler
Programming Leftovers
R and more
Software: FOSS Weekly, DevToys, and FEX 2406 Tagged
Some FOSS news
today's howtos
7 howtos more
Ubuntu’s App Center Now Finally Supports Installation of Local DEB Packages
Some good news today for Ubuntu users running the latest Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) releases as the App Center application has been updated to allow installation of locally downloaded DEB packages.
Android Leftovers
Android widgets gone wild
Ubuntu is Finally Adding DEB Installer Support to App Center
One of the biggest drawback to Ubuntu’s new App Center
RIP Lynn Conway, Whose Work Gave Us VLSI And Much More
Lynn Conway, American engineer and computer scientist
today's howtos
evening batch
Red Hat Statements and Puff Pieces
mostly PR fluff today
Latest Openwashing by Linux Foundation
Not related to Linux
Android Leftovers
Google Confirms ChromeOS Development Will Be Done On Large Chunks Of Android Stacks
Programming Leftovers
Programming links
Microsoft's Lennart Poettering Releases systemd on Proprietary Microsoft Platform
systemd from Microsoft
Microsoft Grilled for Letting China and Russia Crack US Government Systems
as expected
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO stories
Android Leftovers
The most eagerly anticipated emulator for Android is no more
Immich 1.106.1 Brings Similar Image Detection Feature
Immich's latest update simplifies setup and brings duplicate image detection
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The openSUSE Project today announced the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap 15.6 as the latest stable version of this openSUSE variant for those who prefer a more conservative and well-tested operating system.
This Open Source Active Probe Won’t Break the Bank
If you’re like us, the oscilloscope on your bench is nothing special
Fwupd 1.9.21 Introduces Support for Synaptics Carrera Devices
The latest fwupd 1.9.21 firmware update daemon fixes bugs and adds support for Synaptics Carrera and Wacom Movink devices
Switching to GNU/Linux: Mentally
Stallman was right
Open Hardware: RPGA Feather, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Some hardware picks
Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11
The latest iteration of Deepin, V23 RC2, is here and the developers are looking for testers
Kernel Space and Instructionals/Technical Posts
today's howtos mostly
IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Experimental Btrfs Support, Intel RFDS Mitigations
The IPFire Project released today a new update to their hardened open-source GNU/Linux distribution that primarily performs as a router or firewall, IPFire 2.29 Core Update 186.
Best Free and Open Source Software
This feature highlights the finest open source key value stores
Games: Car Park Capital, KINGDOM HEARTS, and More
8 stories from gamingonlinux
Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a Linux Micro Development Board with PoE Support
The Luckfox Pico Ultra RV1106 is a compact, Linux-based micro development board powered by Rockchip RV1106
This Linux distro could be the solution for anyone jumping ship from Windows
If you have an older computer that Windows no longer supports, let wattOS give it new life
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Debian's /tmpest in a teapot
By now, using tmpfs for the /tmp directory is a road well-traveled
Security Leftovers
Security and FUD
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite prototype that runs Linux emerges from a brand you've probably never heard of - Tuxedo has 12-core CPU with 32GB RAM and surprise, surprise, Debian
But you won't be able to buy it for some time yet
LWN on Linux Kernel Space
now outside the paywall
Fedora, OpenSUSE, and Games
today's leftovers
Software Leftovers
half a dozen assorted picks
PostgreSQL: PGDay UK 2024 and wal2mongo v1.0.7
some postgres news
My journey to a new laptop enabled by Xfce donations
I have been contributing to Xfce since about 2013
Haiku Activity, EasyOS Resurrecting Old Themes
Some OS news
I love Linux!
I literally run it every day, at work and at home.
Web and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Some FOSS and WWW stuff
Programming Leftovers
plus some news from sourcehut
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Some Canonical/Ubuntu stories from their sites
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
Audiocasts/Shows: FreeBSD Cluster Administrators, VDO Ninja, mintCast
3 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Some hardware news
Cockpit 318 and Cockpit Files plugin
Some Cockpit news
Party #2: Coming Soon (24 Hours) [original]
The first party was this week
Kubuntu Focus unveils Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 Linux laptops
Kubuntu Focus has unveiled its latest offerings, the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 laptops
Fedora Linux 40 wallpaper talk: Unveiling the art of Open Source and nature
The Fedora Linux wallpaper is always on such a journey
KDE Gear 24.05.1 Improves Elisa, Spectacle, KCalc, and Other KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 24.05.1 as the first point release to the latest KDE Gear 24.05 software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.4, Linux 6.6.33 and Linux 6.1.93
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.4 kernel
Meles RISC-V credit card-sized SBC is powered by T-Head TH1520 quad-core SoC
The board runs the Debian-based Meles RevyOS with LXDE desktop environment and is said to support audio
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Canoeboot 20240612 released!
Canoeboot is a free/libre BIOS/UEFI replacement on x86 and ARM, providing boot firmware that initialises the hardware in your computer, to then load an operating system (e.g. GNU+Linux)
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO links
Proton 9.0-2 Brings Support for Alpha League, Helldivers 2, and Other Games
Valve released today Proton 9.0-2 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux systems.
Red Hat Satellite 6.15.1 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.15.1 is generally available as of June 11th, 2024
Showtime: A Modern Video Player for GNOME (With Install Guide)
Discover a new video player for GNOME DE named Showtime, as well as how to install it on Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.
today's howtos
first batch of howtos for today
Red Hat Official: the Latest
Red Hat dot com
Games: Valve, Bittersweet Birthday, and Much More
latest from gamingonlinux
today's leftovers
BSD and GNU/Linux
R Programming Leftovers
Some R examples and more
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Mostly hackable hardware
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles