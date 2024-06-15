posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2024



Quoting: Smartphone users: You are Being Watched! Protect Your personal and professional lives to avoid digital rape. - Gaël Duval (blog, Murena, /e/OS my data is my data, Mandrake Linux...) —

In today’s digital age, privacy is a luxury few can afford. Our smartphones have become the eyes and ears of unseen forces. From tech giants to shady entities, our every move is tracked, recorded, and sold. Being tracked isn’t just an abstract concern—it has real, tangible consequences…

What is a world where your intimate secrets, financial troubles, and even your daily routines are exposed to anyone willing to pay for it? This data can be used to manipulate your decisions, steal your identity, or even blackmail you. For example, your browsing history could be sold to companies that flood you with targeted ads, or worse, your personal information could end up in the hands of cybercriminals who use it to scam you or your loved ones. But this problem goes deeper and is more widespread than most people realize.