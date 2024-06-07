Hardware: Arduino, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ SpacemiT Muse Pi: A RISC-V SBC Featuring the SpacemiT M1 SoC
The SpacemiT Muse Pi is a development board that leverages the cutting-edge RISC-V architecture. It is powered by the SpacemiT M1, an Octa-core System-on-Chip, which is designed to support multiple serial peripherals and a range of wireless communication standards.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Milk-V Meles RISC-V Single Board Computer with 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC – Available for $80.00
The Milk-V Meles, a credit card-sized single-board computer, leverages the power of the TH1520 System-on-Chip, a RISC-V based platform. It’s packed with features like Gigabit Ethernet, dual camera support, and dual display capabilities, making it suitable for hobbyists and makers.
J Pieper ☛ hoverbot
The hoverbot is a simple 2 wheel balancing robot. I built it to demonstrate how the moteus-c1 can be used to drive hoverboard motors and to demonstrate the capabilities of the pi3hat for high rate control and effective attitude reference calculation. It is powered by a single Bosch 18V cordless drill battery and controlled through an identical websocket based interface as the quad A1, primarily operated by a phone with a paired bluetooth joystick.
Arduino ☛ This desk lamp automatically adjusts its brightness using AI on an Arduino UNO
It would be possible to program this behavior explicitly with set thresholds or a manually created formula. But a trained ML model can do the same job without explicit instructions. The training process is simply subjecting the lamp to different lighting conditions and manually adjusting the brightness to suit them. That produces a series of data pairs consisting of the LDR and LED brightness values.
[Repeat] Arduino ☛ DIY submersible pump controller helps retrieve well water
It might surprise our urban-dwelling readers, but wells are still very common in rural areas where it is difficult or prohibitively expensive to run utilities. The CDC reports that more than 15 million households rely on groundwater and wells — and that’s just in the United States. But few people haul up old wooden buckets of water, which is electric pumps come in. Vishal Roy developed a DIY controller perfect for submersible groundwater pumps.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Teach your tomato plant to talk
This isn’t just a plant with a home assistant engine buried in the soil. It’s much more useful than that, in terms of meeting its own needs at least.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Fractal Design Raspberry Pi North case teased — but Fractal indicates it will remain a Computex curiosity
It’s a trend I hope to see continue, offering more for the Raspberry Pi than cases that just look designed more for function than form. I want to see both, like Argon offers in its ONE V3 M.2 NVMe case. Fractal Design’s tiny little prototype would scratch that itch. The sample uses the same wood supply as the actual Fractal Design North and North XL case.
Cyble Inc ☛ RISC-V Flaw: China's Chip Dream Stutters
A Chinese research team identified a severe security flaw in the design of RISC-V processors, posing a threat to China’s expanding domestic semiconductor/Chip sector. This flaw in the design of RISC-V processors enables cyber attackers to bypass modern processors’ security measures without administrative rights. This leads to the possible theft of sensitive information and breaches of personal privacy.
[Repeat] Ruben Schade ☛ The IBM 5160 XT
My decades-long interest in retrocomputers has lead me down so many rabbit holes, including 8-bit Commodore and Apple machines. But I never spent much time thinking about the original IBM PC and its offshoots. I long figured the PC architectures represented by my Pentium 1 and Am386 SX were sufficiently old to experience that era of computing. It’s DOS, CP/M, and OS/2 all the way down, right?
But surprising nobody, recently I’ve been diving into the world of the original IBM PCs, and specifically the 8-bit 5150 PC, and 5160 XT. They set so many of the standards that almost all of us use in our machine today, right down to the card slots of the latter.
Hackaday ☛ Using Kick Assembler And VS Code To Write C64 Assembler[Ed: VS Code is proprietary spyware of Microsoft; seems like bad taste]
YouTuber My Developer Thoughts, a self-confessed middle-aged Software Developer, clearly has a real soft spot for the 6502-based 8-bit era machines such as the Commodore 64 and the VIC-20, for which he has created several video tutorials while travelling through retro-computing. This latest instalment concerns bringing up the toolchain for using the Kick Assembler with VS Code to target the C64, initially via the VICE emulator.