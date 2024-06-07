OMG Ubuntu on Proprietary Software, TecMint on Spyware (Google Drive)
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ We Updated the OMG! Ubuntu Chrome Extension (“The What?”…)
A new version of the OMG! Ubuntu extension for Surveillance Giant Google Chrome, Chromium, and other compatible web browsers is now available on the Chrome Web Store. Didn’t know we had a browser extension? That’s on me; I suck at self promotion. In fact, this seems to be the first blog post I’ve ever written about our browser bolt-on since we launched it back in 2013. The OMG! Ubuntu Chrome extension makes it easy to keep up with the latest posts without needing to visit the site.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Proton Pass Desktop App Released for Linux
Proton, the Swiss-based privacy company best known for its VPN and e-mail services, has announced the release of Proton Pass for GNU/Linux and macOS. The new desktop apps mean Proton’s open-source and end-to-end encrypted password manager now supports all major desktop operating systems, as well as Android and iOS. Proton Pass web extensions are available for Mozilla Firefox, Chrome and others. All Debian and Red Hat-based GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, GNU/Linux Mint, and Zorin OS, are supported by the new Proton Pass GNU/Linux app.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ VLC Adds AMD VQ Enhancer Filter, Improved Opus Ambisonic + More
A new version of VLC, the perennially popular open-source media player, is out with an assortment of improvements and new features. VLC 3.0.21 is the first maintenance release to be issued year, following on from last autumn’s 3.0.20 release. Maintenance and support for the VLC 3.0.x series continues alongside efforts on the next major milestone, VLC 4.0. A testament to its enduring versatility even in the age of streaming age was recent news that VLC passed a major milestone: 5 BILLION downloads.
-
TecMint ☛ Celeste: A GUI File Synchronization Client for Google Drive
It is backed by rclone, providing a reliable and battle-tested way to sync files anywhere. It is written in Rust, which makes it super fast to use and is designed with GTK4 and Libadwaita, so it fits right in with the other apps on your desktop.