Latest HowTos/Technical Articles From linuxtldr
How to Disable Avahi-Daemon Without Uninstalling in Linux
To disable “avahi-daemon” without uninstalling, you need to first stop the “avahi-daemon” service and then disable it, which will prevent it from starting automatically at boot.
Show Progress of cp, mv, Tar, Rsync, or Scp Commands in Linux
Many GNU/Linux commands like cp, mv, rm, and others that perform progressive tasks lack a built-in mechanism or option to display a progress bar.
Monitor Network Sockets Using ss Command in Linux
The ‘ss’ command is a tool used to print network socket-related information such as PACKET sockets, TCP sockets, UDP sockets, DCCP sockets, RAW sockets, Unix domain sockets, etc.
Converting Documents to Other Formats Using Morphosis in Linux
There are several command-line tools available for GNU/Linux to quickly convert documents from one format to another using the appropriate flags. Yet, users often find it overwhelming, even for those who love command-line interfaces, to remember each flag.