posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2024



Quoting: In a Feel Good Moment, Linux 6.10 Makes One Last Change to ReiserFS - FOSS Force —

It’s been a while since Hans Reiser was in the news. That’s because it’s been 16 years since he was sentenced to spend 15 years to life as a guest of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for murdering his wife. Before that he was an important part of the Linux and open-source scene, as the creator of the ReiserFS filesystem, which back in the first decade of the 21st century was at the bleeding edge when it came to Linux (and which was considered by many to be destined to be an indispensable part of Linux’s future).

That last bit was likely true. Although these days Linux kernel support for the file system is scheduled to be removed in 2025 because it’s obsolete, it’s likely that if Reiser hadn’t landed in prison we’d all be running our Linux distros on top of ReiserFS (or Reiser4, its planned successor) by now. In fact, until about 15 years ago that reality seemed right around the corner. After all, it was the first journaling file system to be included in the Linux kernel, and from 2000 – 2006 it was the default file system for SUSE Enterprise Linux.