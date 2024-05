posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2024



Quoting: Tails - security-focused Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Tails is a Linux distribution that bills itself a portable operating system that protects against surveillance and censorship. It’s based on Debian.

Tails uses the Tor network to protect your privacy online and help you avoid censorship. The distro includes a selection of applications to work on sensitive documents and communicate securely.