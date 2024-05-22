Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 840
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 840 for the week of May 12 -18, 2024.
Ubuntu ☛ Cloudify your data centre – A guide to VMware infrastructure transformation
TecMint ☛ Get Started with Ubuntu 24.04: Beginner-Friendly Installation & Tweaks
Some key points about Ubuntu 24.04 LTS:
Web Pro News ☛ Ubuntu 24.10 Will Default to Wayland for All, Including Nvidia Users
Canonical engineers are dropping details about the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 release, including that it will default to Wayland for all users, including those with Nvidia cards.
Wayland is the display protocol that is replacing the aging X11 system. While many users are able to use Wayland with little to no issues, the protocol is notorious for causing issues for some Nvidia users. With X11’s EOL approaching, developers have been working to smooth out the remaining bugs, a process Canonical engineers believe is now far enough along to make Wayland the default.