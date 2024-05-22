Linus Torvalds on Why He Does Not Like Cryptocurrencies | The Visionary Creator of the Linux Operating System Calls Crypto ‘A Great Vehicle for Scams’
In a recent forum post, renowned Finnish-American software engineer Linus Torvalds, best known for creating the Linux operating system, expressed his skepticism about cryptocurrencies.
Linus Torvalds is a prominent Finnish-American software engineer best known for creating the Linux operating system. Born on 28 December 1969 in Helsinki, Finland, Torvalds displayed an early interest in computers and programming. He pursued a master’s degree in computer science at the University of Helsinki, where he began working on what would become Linux.
In 1991, Torvalds started developing Linux as a personal project. Initially, it was meant to be a free alternative to MINIX, a Unix-like operating system used for educational purposes. On 25 August 1991, Torvalds announced his project on a Usenet newsgroup, inviting others to contribute. This collaborative approach attracted a community of developers who helped improve and expand the system.
Linux is an open-source operating system, meaning its source code is freely available for anyone to view, modify, and distribute. This philosophy contrasts with proprietary software, where the source code is kept secret. The open-source nature of Linux has contributed to its widespread adoption and adaptation across various platforms and devices, from servers and supercomputers to smartphones and embedded systems.
-
Linux Inventor Says He Doesn’t Believe in Crypto
Finnish-American software engineer Linus Torvalds, who is best known for creating the Linux operating system, does not believe in cryptocurrencies, according to his recent forum post.
The 54-year-old computer scientist slammed the newfangled asset class as a "great vehicle for scams." He also went on to mention that cryptocurrencies function as a typical Ponzi scheme that aims to find "the next sucker holding the bag."
"Nor do I believe in Santa Claus, the tooth fairy, or the Easter bunny," he quipped.