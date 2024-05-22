Linus Torvalds on Why He Does Not Like Cryptocurrencies | The Visionary Creator of the Linux Operating System Calls Crypto ‘A Great Vehicle for Scams’

Tux Machines

Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti Mini PC with Touchscreen and Intel 185H Processor

The newly launched AtomMan X7 Ti by Minisforum is a compact mini PC designed for diverse computing needs. It features robust specifications, including the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H for high processing power and Intel Arc Graphics for enhanced performance in gaming and graphic design.

AAEON Presents the World’s Smallest Edge PC with Embedded Intel Core CPUs

AAEON unveils the de next-TGU8-EZBOX, described as the smallest edge PC in the world equipped with an Intel Core CPU. This latest innovation in the de next series combines top-tier performance with an ultra-compact design, making it ideal for edge computing and IoT gateway applications in constrained spaces.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.0.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.4, the KDE Plasma 6.0.5 update is here to improve the scrolling performance of long scrollable views in the Plasma Discover package manager, the HDR mode when using Night Color, support for screens using fractional scaling, and the search/filter field in Plasma’s Printers widget.

NVIDIA 555 Beta Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync Support

The biggest new feature of the upcoming NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series is the highly anticipated explicit GPU sync support for Wayland via the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol that was recently implemented in major desktop environment releases like GNOME 46.1 and the soon-to-be-released KDE Plasma 6.1.

HandBrake 1.8 Video Transcoder Adds GTK4 Port on Linux, FFmpeg 7.0 Support

Coming a little over three months after HandBrake 1.7.3, the HandBrake 1.8 release introduces a GTK4 port of the UI for Linux users, along with recursive file scan support, refreshed app icons, new --clear-queue and --auto-start-queue flags, and support for drag-and-drop multi-file scanning.

IceWM 3.5 Lightweight Window Manager Released with New Features

Highlights of IceWM 3.5 include a new -i or --install option that makes it possible to install an icewm-extra theme, file argument completion in the address bar, new cd and pwd commands in the address bar, improved tilde expansion on user login names, and documented address bar editing keys.

Fwupd 1.9.20 Firmware Updater Adds Support for FPC FF2 Fingerprint Devices

Fwupd 1.9.20 comes three weeks after fwupd 1.9.19 and adds support for FPC FF2 fingerprint devices, new APIs to allow the uploading of reports for use in the GNOME Firmware application, and support for allowing users to upload the entire devicelist file to the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).

MX Linux 23.3 “Libretto” Released with Linux Kernel 6.8 and Updated Components

MX Linux 23.3 is here four months after MX Linux 23.2 and it’s based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 “Bookworm” operating system release. This means that most of the packages, including the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel, have been updated to the versions from Debian Bookworm’s repos.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 19th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Telegram Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you install Telegram Desktop -- the fast and famous messenger of the free software community (GNU GPL) -- on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With Telegram, you can communicate online with your family and friends with group chats, channels, video call and file sharing features among many other excellent ones. Also, you will be able to make desktop shortcuts for quick access on both your left panel Dash and wallpaper area. Now let's do it and happy messaging!

Linus Torvalds on Why He Does Not Like Cryptocurrencies | The Visionary Creator of the Linux Operating System Calls Crypto ‘A Great Vehicle for Scams’

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 22, 2024
updated May 22, 2024

Scams

In a recent forum post, renowned Finnish-American software engineer Linus Torvalds, best known for creating the Linux operating system, expressed his skepticism about cryptocurrencies.

Linus Torvalds is a prominent Finnish-American software engineer best known for creating the Linux operating system. Born on 28 December 1969 in Helsinki, Finland, Torvalds displayed an early interest in computers and programming. He pursued a master’s degree in computer science at the University of Helsinki, where he began working on what would become Linux.

In 1991, Torvalds started developing Linux as a personal project. Initially, it was meant to be a free alternative to MINIX, a Unix-like operating system used for educational purposes. On 25 August 1991, Torvalds announced his project on a Usenet newsgroup, inviting others to contribute. This collaborative approach attracted a community of developers who helped improve and expand the system.

Linux is an open-source operating system, meaning its source code is freely available for anyone to view, modify, and distribute. This philosophy contrasts with proprietary software, where the source code is kept secret. The open-source nature of Linux has contributed to its widespread adoption and adaptation across various platforms and devices, from servers and supercomputers to smartphones and embedded systems.

Read on

More on this:

Moldova is Adopting GNU/Linux, Windows Down From 99% to About 33%
primarily because of Android, which uses the Linux kernel
Microsoft Ebbing Away in Jamaica, Just Like in Most Places
15 years ago Windows was measured there at over 96%
Wine 9.9 Introduces Wow64 Mode and Enhanced ARM Support
New in Wine 9.9: Wow64 ODBC mode, better ARM CPU detection, and removed obsolete features
Ubuntu 24.04 Now Runs on the Nintendo Switch (Unofficially)
There are plenty of fun things you can do on a Nintendo Switch
Lithuania: GNU/Linux Rising Above 3% (It Used to be Below 0.5%)
Finland is at around 7.1%
GNOME OS Migrates to Systemd-Sysupdate
GNOME OS's transition to systemd-sysupdate promises secure and swift updates for a safer, more consistent OS
From 0.5% to Nearly 5%: How GNU/Linux Has Fared in Mexico
taking years or a decade into account the difference is profound
 
