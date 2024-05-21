Oracle Linux 9 Update 4 is generally available
Quoting: Oracle Linux 9 Update 4 is generally available —
We are pleased to announce Oracle Linux 9 Update 4, the latest version of the premier enterprise operating system for distributed computing environments. Oracle Linux 9 Update 4 delivers on Oracle's commitment to open source and keeping Linux open and free while providing Enterprise Linux binary compatibility to help ensure applications run without disruption. Oracle Linux sources, binaries, ISOs, and errata remain unrestricted and freely available from the Oracle Linux yum server.
Also: (repeat) Oracle Linux and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Releases